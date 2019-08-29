{{featured_button_text}}
VitalICE app offered free to community

Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington is offering members of the community the VitalICE app absolutely free. The app stores information that could save one's life

 File photo

Cozean Memorial Chapel has become a distributor for the VitalICE app for smartphones.

The local business decided that this is an opportunity to assist local first responders through a marketing initiative that could help save lives. Users may download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play for smart phones and enter in the code: #4541.

Cozean Memorial Chapel is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download as a service to the community. It takes just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that users are prepared in case of an emergency. This app is available to the entire community at no cost. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information.

Features provided by Vital ICE:

Robust database of user-provided medical information, and easily accessible by emergency first responders.

First aid treatment protocol for 16 common emergencies, which provides assistance when EMS is not present.

Dependent information can also be listed, providing EMS with additional family information in certain situations.

Call 911 and sound an audible alarm from within the app, saving first responders time in locating the patient.

User's medical information can be emailed to any email address, which can assist in communication with ER's.

Receive important push notifications from participating EMS/FD, which can provide important local emergency instructions when needed.

Send a text message to emergency contacts with user's location on a map, which alerts them that user has been involved in an emergency and to call 911.

Create a custom wallpaper / lock screen image with vital health information overlay, saving time for first responders in locating user's medical information.

Photo of insurance cards keeps them handy for medical personnel.

Schedule medication, physician, and immunization reminders, both recurring and one-time.

