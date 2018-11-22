The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce the Farmington High School Student of the Month for November is Alex Wade. Alex is the son of Yvonne and John Wade.
His honors and awards include being a Missouri Boys State Participant 2018, Sophomore Pilgrimage, National Honor Society, the American Legion General Military Excellence Award, Military Order of World Wars,, AFHQ RD1 Top Performer Award, the Aerospace Education Foundation Academic Badge, and the Modern Woodmen of America Outstanding Youth Service.
Organizations he has been involved in are being selected Senate Sergeant-at-Arms MO Boys State, Business Owner (MBS), and the AFROTC (Operations Squadron Commander 2018, Squadron Commander 2017, Red Cross Knights Commander 2018, Color Guard Commander 2017-18, Drill Team Commander 2016-17, Flight Commander 2015-16), National Honor Society 2017-18, and the World Cafe 2015-16.
After graduation from high school, Wade plans to attend a Southeast Missouri State University to finish his Associates Degree and then transfer to University of Missouri Majoring in Computer Science participating in the Navy ROTC in hopes of being commissioned as an officer. As "Teen of the Month" Wade will receive a $100 gift and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.