Try 3 months for $3

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce the Farmington High School Student of the Month for November is Alex Wade. Alex is the son of Yvonne and John Wade.

His honors and awards include being a Missouri Boys State Participant 2018, Sophomore Pilgrimage, National Honor Society, the American Legion General Military Excellence Award, Military Order of World Wars,, AFHQ RD1 Top Performer Award, the Aerospace Education Foundation Academic Badge, and the Modern Woodmen of America Outstanding Youth Service.

Organizations he has been involved in are being selected Senate Sergeant-at-Arms MO Boys State, Business Owner (MBS), and the AFROTC (Operations Squadron Commander 2018, Squadron Commander 2017, Red Cross Knights Commander 2018, Color Guard Commander 2017-18, Drill Team Commander 2016-17, Flight Commander 2015-16), National Honor Society 2017-18, and the World Cafe 2015-16.

After graduation from high school, Wade plans to attend a Southeast Missouri State University to finish his Associates Degree and then transfer to University of Missouri Majoring in Computer Science participating in the Navy ROTC in hopes of being commissioned as an officer. As "Teen of the Month" Wade will receive a $100 gift and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments