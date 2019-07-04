{{featured_button_text}}

Curtis Walter of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Farmington recently won the firm's exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2018.

Walter is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. He has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for his business of serving individual investors and has reached a benchmark in his career that deserves to be recognized. The Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition.

Walter said he is honored to receive the award.

"Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it's a philosophy," Walter said. "We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone."

Walter was one of only 1,283 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors to receive the award.

Walter and Branch Office Administrator Erin Braswell can be reached at 573-218-9700. You may also visit Walter's website at www.edwardjones.com.

Walter's office is located at 26 W. Karsch Blvd. Farmington MO 63640.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments