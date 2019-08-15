{{featured_button_text}}

Bright colors and backpacks were the order of the day Wednesday morning as the Farmington School District began its first day of the new school year, marking the end of summer vacation. Cars lined up outside of Jefferson and Truman schools where parents gave their energetic and nervous children a sometimes misty-eyed farewell. Meanwhile, school staff members were on hand to help both new and returning students to find their way to classrooms.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

