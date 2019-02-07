Try 1 month for 99¢
What Is It?

This week's item is something that's probably familiar to a lot of folks, but some of our readers may not have an idea of what it could possibly be. If you do, let us know by calling the Farmington Press office at 756-8927. As far as last week's What Is It?, Larry Ross was absolutely right when he identified the object as an old soldering iron. Congrats, Larry!

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

