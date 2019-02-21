Try 1 month for 99¢
What is it?

Here's something that some of you might be familiar with from your childhood.

If you can tell us what it is, give us a call at 756-8927 or let us know with a comment under the What is it? post on the Farmington Press Facebook page.

Last week's What is It? was a spoke shave used to create wagon wheel spokes. Those guessing the correct answer were Nancy Bullis, Jim Dugall and Sally McDonald.

