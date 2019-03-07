Try 3 months for $3
What Is It?
Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

This may look like a piece of art you might place on a side or coffee table, but while it's certainly decorative, it has another unusual purpose. Can you guess what it might be?

If so, call the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927, drop by 227 E Columbia St. or post your answer on our Facebook page under this week's What Is It?

As far as last week's What Is It?, Jim Dugal, said it is a sileage knife for cutting hay. Others who gave the right answer were Doug Smith, Bob Andrews, Larry Ross, Sally McDonald and Nancy Bullis.

