What Is It?

Sitting on a small ottoman is a long and thin object. Any idea what it is?

Let us know by contacting The Farmington Press at 573-756-8927.

Last week's object was a hay needle — also known as a hay fork. It was used to move loose hay from wagons to the barn loft. Jim Dugal, as usual, was the first one to give the right answer. There were one or two others who were also able to identify the old farm tool.

