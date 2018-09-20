That’s what the members of Memorial United Methodist or about to find out. According to Matthew 25:13-40, one talent was worth quite a bit. Now that might have meant it could purchase four or five camels, a herd of goats, a good jug or two of the local wine or a new tent in biblical time. But there have been several cost-of-living increases since then, so it is estimated in today’s market it would be worth around $5,280. While that’s nothing to sneeze at, now I doubt you could even buy one camel for that.
Members of MUMC have been challenged by their minister to use their abilities and skills to increase $10,000 in seed-money he distributed a week ago among those willing to find out how much their particular talents would bring.
There are numerous projects now underway by individuals or groups of church members utilizing their energies and skills to increase their portion of the challenge. A number of them involve food; some involve arts and crafts, and a few are offering their services. (Go to the Memorial.UMC.Farmington.Mo Facebook page to check for events.)
After much thought I decided to offer an opportunity for one person (or a group) to have an entire Around Town column written that would be devoted exclusively to showing their appreciation or thanks to someone or something that’s important to them. The article will appear in the Farmington Press in place of my usual ramblings in my column in early November of this year. I’m calling it "Appreciation Auction."
Here’s how it works: Individuals or a group may send in a bid to have a column written of appreciation, congratulations or thanks for a person, business, organization, or whatever. It can be about a spouse, child, neighbor, friend, teacher, First Responder, volunteer, stranger, or even the family pet (excluding reptiles. I refuse to write about reptiles). It can be about a past or present kindness you’ve received, or even just to let someone or a group know how special they are. It could be about your business expressing thanks to customers and employees for making it what it is today. What it can’t be is simply an ad. If you want to tell about prices and good deals, you’ll have to contact the Daily Journal’s sales department.
Each bid entered must have the amount of the bid, the bidders name, address and a contact number. Be sure to include what or who is to be recognized.
All bids are to be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church and must be received no later than Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Submit by e-mail to www.memorialumc.church, by land mail to MUMC, 425 North Street, Farmington, MO 63640, or drop a bid off in person to the church office at the same address. No phone calls, please!
High bids (amounts only) will be published weekly in the Press and three times a week on both the MUMC and my (Janet Douglas) Facebook pages. A rebid can then be submitted, if desired. Records and copies of all bids will be kept at the church office.
The winning (highest) bidder will be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and the winner (name only) announced in the Farmington Press and on Facebook the following day, Oct. 18.
The winner will be contacted by me to arrange for a meeting, interviews, photos, etc. for the column that will be in the Press on Nov. 9 or 15 followed by being posted on Facebook.
When considering what to bid, remember this article goes in the Press newspaper and will also be on-line under the Daily Journal’s site, and posted on at least two Facebook pages. The intrinsic value of the good feelings engendered in the receiving subject could be priceless. And the money paid for the bid goes entirely to the Memorial Methodist Church to be used for out-reach programs, missions, and other related worthy projects. That’s a lot of bang for the buck!
I am using my seed money to start the bidding at $50. Bidding is now open!
