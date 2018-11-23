Try 3 months for $3
'Where Is It?' - Nov. 22, 2018

This week's "Where Is It?" will look a little different than it does in this Farmington Press file photo. Know the location? Thanks to Jim Dugal, Jim and Nancy Bullis and Paris Bullis - as well as Alex Wade - on guessing the location of last week's featuring the poles at Hunt's Dairy Bar in downtown Farmington. Contact the Farmington Press office at 518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

 File photo

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

