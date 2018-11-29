Try 1 month for 99¢
'Where Is It?' - Nov. 29, 2018
Thanks to Jim Dugal for guess last week's "Where Is It?" and for the suggestion for this week. Thanks as well to Jim and Nancy Bullis and Sheree Warden who all correctly guessed Long Memorial Hall. Know where this week's location can be found? Email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 756-8927. 

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

