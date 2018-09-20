Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - Sept. 20, 2018

There were a number of calls to the Farmington Press office for last week's photo of Knob Lick Tower. Thanks to Doris Powell, Jim Dugal, Jack Hampton, Fern Murphy, Maxine Cole, Albert Biehle, David Manion, and Jim and Nancy Bullis for calling. This week's photo should be easy to guess as well. Know where it's located? Call the Farmington Press office at 518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com.

 File photo

