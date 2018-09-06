Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - Sept. 6, 2018
This week's "Where Is It?" goes a bit off the downtown path. Thanks to Jim and Nancy Bullis, Jim Dugal and Terry Politte for guessing last week's location, featuring the cemetery for the Farmington State Hospital. Know where this is located? Contact the Farmington Press office at 518-3631.

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Farmington Press Managing Editor

