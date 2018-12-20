Try 1 month for 99¢
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Thanks to Jim and Nancy Bullis who guessed that last week's Where Is It? was at Buffalo Wild Wings.

This week we have a rolly-polly Santa Claus made of hay wishing everybody a "Very Merry Christmas!"

Do you have any idea where this week's location is? If you do, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 756-8927.

