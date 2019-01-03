Try 1 month for 99¢
Where Is It?
Buy Now
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Congratulations to Nancy Bullis who guessed last week's Where Is It? was at the new Tiger Express Car Wash at 1200 Maple St. This week's Where Is It? may be a little bit more challenging or maybe not. If you figure it out, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 756-8927.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments