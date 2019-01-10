Try 1 month for 99¢

Well, it wasn't easy but Jim Dugal did it again by figuring out that last week's Where Is It? was a side view of Freedom Waste at 1131 E. Karsch Blvd.

This week's Where Is It? isn't nearly as hard.

Can you figure out where this photo was taken?

