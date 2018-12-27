Try 1 month for 99¢
Where Is It?
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Thanks to Jim Dugal; Jim and Nancy Bullis; Buffie Reever; and Blake Bush who guessed that last week's Where Is It? was fat the corner of Columbia and Perrine.

This week there's a container where used towels can be returned after use. Do you have any idea where this week's location is?

If you do, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 756-8927.

