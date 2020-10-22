Why you should vote 'YES' on Amendment 3

Missouri voters should vote yes on Amendment 3. A yes vote is a chance to correct a mistake made two years ago, but more importantly, a yes vote is necessary to protect Missouri communities, both communities in the physical sense, but communities of interest as well.

Opponents make much of the fact that Amendment 3 will change the results of a vote taken just two years ago. Of course, to take that argument to its logical conclusion, we ought not hold elections at all. If we can’t change our minds, make better decisions with more information, or hold our leaders accountable, why have elections?

Two years ago, the voters handed re-districting decisions over to a state demographer. If voters really wanted to give that awesome power to a single individual, it is incumbent on those voters to know who our state demographer is. So the rule ought to be, if you can name the state demographer, you should vote against amendment 3. If you can’t, you should vote yes.