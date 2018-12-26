Try 1 month for 99¢

For many people, the Winter Solstice conjures up negative thoughts of shorter days, longer nights and colder weather. But, try to think of it as the start of a special time of year to get out into the woods to do some exploring in Mark Twain National Forest.

With the leaves on the ground, one can see for quite a distance in the woods. Interesting landscape features hidden during the growing season are suddenly visible. Rock-lined streams and pools, ringed with green mosses, can make for a beautiful memory or a picture captured with a camera.

Imagine these features sprinkled with snow, or decorated with some sparkling icicles. Add in the sound of our winter birds rustling in the leaves or scolding us as we walk through the quiet woods. It truly is a season to experience in your national forest. (Photo courtesy of USDA Forest Service)

