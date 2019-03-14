Farmington High School Theatre Guild will be presenting “The Wizard of Oz” March 21-24 at the Farmington Centene Center.
The world-famous musical tells the tale of a young girl from Kansas who gets swept away into a magical land of witches, flying monkeys and munchkins. The musical is based on the award-winning book by Frank L. Baum.
“We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Wizard of Oz to the Farmington area,” said Theatre Guild Advisor and Director Diana Mays-Nielson. “It’s a wonderful tale of hope, acceptance and determination for children of all ages."
This is one of the largest shows the Theatre Guild has put on in several years with the cast comprised of approximately 40 high school students, 40 “munchkins” from grades K-12 and 30 tech/crew high school members.
Playing the lead role of Dorothy, and performing in her second FHS production is Isabella Burgdorf.
Along her travels, Dorothy meets the Scarecrow (Ryan Fuemmeler), the Tin Man (Austin Atnip) and the Cowardly Lion (Kirby Fletcher). Magic comes in both good and wicked forms in Oz and Dorothy has to use her wits and her friends to find her way back home. Helping her along the way is Glinda the Good Witch, played by first-time performer Allison White. The role of the Wicked Witch of the West/Miss Gulch is played alternately by Corinne Myers and Ann Raymer and both are equally excited to set loose the flying monkeys!
“The number of students who attended auditions was incredible and allowed us to really be able to choose the best people for these iconic roles,” said Mays-Nielson.
But not all the parts are played by students. The role of The Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel will be played by High School teacher, Dr. Brian Reeves.
“To have Dr. Reeves join our cast has not only been great for the show, but especially for the students who are performing with him. They really enjoy being able to share this experience with one of their favorite teachers and to see him in a whole different light," Mays-Nielson said.
The curtain opens at 7 p.m. March 21-24 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday the 24th. Tickets are available at the Farmington High School front office Monday -Friday from 8 am - 3 pm. Tickets will also be available at the door but seats are selling quickly. For more information, contact Farmington High School at 573-701-1310.
