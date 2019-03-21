Try 3 months for $3

Farmington High School Theatre Guild will be presenting “The Wizard of Oz” beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday at the Farmington Centene Center.

The curtain opens at 7 p.m. March 21-24 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday the 24th. Tickets are available at the Farmington High School front office Monday -Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but seats are selling quickly. For more information, contact Farmington High School at 573-701-1310.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments