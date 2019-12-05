{{featured_button_text}}
Women's Connection has Christmas theme

Anita Agers-Brooks

This month's Women’s Connection meeting takes place from 9:15 - 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room on Columbia Street at the Casey Street entrance.

The program will feature Christmas memories of the past shared by guests. The speaker for the programs is Anita Agers-Brooks of Steelville, Missouri, who is an inspirational business/life coach, certified personality trainer and award winning author. She will address some profound life questions in her presentation, “Living Our Exceedingly Abundant Purpose.”

To make required reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch, call 573-747-3854 or 358-1264.

