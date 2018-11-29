Try 1 month for 99¢

The Dec. 11 Women's Connection Brunch is held from 9:15-11 a.m. at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room located at 403 West Columbia and Cayce Streets. The December event features recording artist, Tiffany Barbee, of Emporia,Kansas.

From Frank Sinatra to Patsy Cline, Tiffany performs many different styles of music. After playing Piano Bar at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas and on Branson-type shows for several years, Tiffany recorded many of her original gospel songs with her traveling trio, Color of Mercy out of Lake of the Ozarks.

As oguest speaker as well, Tiffany shares the ups and downs that life has handed out. With her talk entitled "Don't Judge a Barbee By its Cover" she reminds one can't tell what someone is going through and to always be humble and kind. She also shares the peace that knowing Jesus as her personal savior brings!

Reservations/Cancellations are required for the $10 brunch catered by COLJAC Cafe and can be made by calling 756-3854 or 573-358-1274.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments