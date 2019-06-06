{{featured_button_text}}
Women's Connection to feature Keri Sallee

Keri Sallee

Everyone will hear “Music to Your Ears” when special guest Keri Sallee of Bella Vista, Arkansas, sings at the June 11 Women’s Connection that will meet from 9:15–11 a.m. in the Tea Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia Street at the Casey Street entrance.

Doubling as the day’s guest speaker, Sallee has been active in her community as a creative director for a mothers’ day out program and serves as worship leader, as well as ministry director, at her church. She and her husband Kendall have three children.

Sallee’s love for inspirational historical fiction has even fueled her to write a novel. She said her goal is to help everyone be the authentic person that God has called them to be. At the meeting, Sallee will address the topic of “Releasing Your Emotional Baggage.”

Reservations/cancellations for the $10 catered brunch are required by June 9. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

