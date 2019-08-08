{{featured_button_text}}

Julie Powers, Health and Wellness cheerleader and Zumba instructor at the Farmington Civic Center, will share a message on “Independence Plus” from 9:15-11 a.m. at the Aug. 13 Women’s Connection Brunch in the Tea Room at the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia at the Casey Street entrance.

Born on the 4th of July, Powers has embraced her birth personae and recently spoke about the history of Independence Day and the Star Spangled Banner on her KREI radio show and was asked to share it at the August brunch.

Powers will be followed by guest speaker Kris Driskell of Belton, Missouri, who admits to be a former “director of the universe “ asking, whose in control here? She has been able to give up the need to be in control and live to tell about it.

A former worrier and control freak, Driskell now lives a life that’s filled with less stress and fear. Humorous, practical and warm, she is a wife, mother of four and grandmother of 14. Driskell enjoys flower gardening, spending time over a cup of coffee and encouraging others to live a life that’s full of the best there is.

To make a reservation/cancellation for a $10 Brunch catered by Coljac Cafe, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

