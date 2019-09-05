{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia Todd will serve as the special feature at the Sept. 10 Women's Connection Brunch being held from 9:15-11 a.m. at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room on Columbia Street. (Use the Cayce Street entrance.)

Todd is a women's leader at the Jesus Worship Center in Farmington who has trained and worked with the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team since 2015. The team has traveled to several states to help people recover from natural disasters. She will be speaking on the subject of disaster relief.

Guest speaker Melanie Golightly of Lenexa, Kansas, is a former English teacher and aerobics instructor. She will describe some of her journeys in life that have brought her peace.

Call 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274 to make your reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch.

