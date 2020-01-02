{{featured_button_text}}

The first Women’s Connection for the year 2020 will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room on Columbia at the Casey Street entrance.

Kathy Grogan of Farmington will be the featured speaker when the group meets for brunch. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University who majored in psychology and minored in sociology and criminal justice, she spent most of her career in the field of counseling.

In 2001, Grogan was instrumental in starting New Beginnings, a grief and loss support group. Now in its 19th year, the group remains free and open to the public. New Beginnings added a medical equipment loan program eight years ago, which provides medical equipment to people with no set cost. It is estimated that the program has well over a million dollars worth of medical equipment loaned out.

Grogan is also an author, having published seven books — including a series of children’s books about Patty Penguin. The latest in the series is titled, “What Patty Penguin Loves About Christmas.” According to Grogan, the books encourage children to be the best person they can be, as well as to be a good neighbor.

This month's guest speaker is Anne Varwig of St. Charles, a former vocal professor and choir and ensemble director at St. Louis Christian College who has been in the ministry for 30 years. Married for 42 years, the mother of two married daughters and grandmother of six has a studio in her home.

There was a time when Varwig had a deep hatred for the church and religion, speaking out against it openly, however, her life completely changed through divine intervention 43 years ago. Women interested in hearing her story are invited to attend the program and find out how God changed her heart and mind.

To make required reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch, call Barb at 573-746-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

