USO At A Glance

Christine Slaughter (King), Master Sgt., US Army (Retired) will give a background history of the USO and share her personal experiences during her military career at the Tuesday, March 12 Women’s Connection that is held from 9:15 - 11:00 a. m. at the Tea Room of Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia St. Use the Cayce Street entrance.

Slaughter served as an Army Reservist in numerous leadership positions with different units for 35 years and then completed her career on active duty, retiring in 2018. At retirement, she was assigned to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), US Army Reserve Element at Disa Global Operations Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Culminating her career, she was selected as Reserve Senior Enlisted Member of the Year and then moved to the Defense Information Systems Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. As a civilian, Slaughter worked for the Missouri Department of Mental Health from 1979-2017, retiring as an executive ll at the South County Habilitation Center.

Floral designer and lay counselor Kelly Carter from Bonner Springs, Kansas is a wife, mother and grandmother; avid gardener; and lover of the outdoors. She will share how she “Made it Personal” through her Radiant Journey, when she found the “True Designer“ of her heart.

Make your reservations/cancellations for the $10 Brunch, by calling 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

