The January 15, 2019 Women’s Connection Brunch will feature Allan Harmening, chaplain at BJC Hospice Care, who will address “Eliminating the Fear of Hospice”.

The event is located at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room on Columbia at the Cayce Street entrance from 9-11 a. m. 

Allan and his wife, Jean, after 25 years of their life’s ministry in veterinary practice, left Wisconsin to a new calling and Allan attained his MDiv at Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis. He then felt called to hospice chaplaincy, and to serve in Pioneer Church  planting in the Farmington area. The result has been Grace Presbyterian Fellowship, where Allan and Jean strive to reach out to others and grow in community and worship.

Susan Frasch, our guest speaker from Dardenne Prairie, is a retired chemical engineer who worked for Dow Chemical, Michigan State University and the Boeing Company. Her impressive career involved helping design a materials lab, writing specifications for the YF22 Lockheed/Boeing Fighter and the Northrop/ Boeing B2 Bomber. 

This 20-year career was combined with her marriage of more than 39 years and the birth of three children, all home schooled and now working as engineers. Since retiring, her interest are her family, reading and women’s ministry. She’ll share with us  “The Tale of Two Horses," "It Was the Best of Times" and the "Worst of Times in My Life.”

Reservations/Cancellations are required by Jan. 11, for the $10 brunch, catered by COLJAC. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

