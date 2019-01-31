Try 1 month for 99¢

Abraham Lincoln- “The Man, The Myth

Historian Howard Nobel, from Farmington, will share his knowledge of Abraham Lincoln at the Tuesday, Feb. 12 Women’s Connection Brunch being held from 9:15-11 a.m. at the tea room of Farmington First Presbyterian Church on Columbia Street at the Cayce Street entrance.

“No other American has had quite the same hold on the American imagination as Abraham Lincoln," Nobel said. "Books have averaged about one a week since his death and there is a steady stream of newspaper and magazine articles, novels, TV productions and poetry about him. Lincoln’s character has come to seem unreal and remote. It is difficult to pierce the myth and find the real man, for he was an appealing human being.”

Julie Wikoff of Wentzville, vice president of operations and marketing at the ALIGN Financial consulting firm, is the day's guest speaker.

Born and raised in the Appalachian mountains of Pennsylvania — after college, marriage and children — Wikoff moved to Missouri 22 years ago as a mission developer. She has a heart to reach the broken and make a difference in the lives she touches. Wikoff will share some of her journey in her testimony, “There’s Gotta Be Something More.”

Make your reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch, by calling 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

