This story originally appeared in the Monday, Nov. 12 issue of The Farmington Evening Press. — Editor
A grinding head-on car crash late Saturday evening snuffed out the life of Evening Press Sports Editor John Adams as he returned from what he liked best — a sports event.
Adams, 29, was killed instantly at 11:20 p.m. about six miles west of Potosi, when a car driven by Hubert Conway, 64, Rt. 2, Potosi, crossed the centerline and slammed into the Adams’ 1978 Chevy Nova. Adams was on the way home from the state volleyball championships in Springfield, Mo.
Conway, the driver of the westbound car, died in the crash. Mrs. Adams, asleep in the passenger seat beside her husband, was severely injured and is in Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
Mrs. Adams, 30 a language arts teacher in the Farmington High School, suffered broken ribs, right arm, right wrist, nose and collarbone in the accident. She is listed in serious, but stable, condition.
Adams came to the Evening Press early in March of 1975. His first story was on the state basketball playoffs between Potosi and Charleston and appeared in the March 4 edition.
Except for a brief six months when he served as sports editor of a newspaper at Casey, Ill., Adams had been the reporter, editor, and photographer solely responsible for the daily sports pages in the Evening Press.
He was a native of St. Louis, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Adams of 1230 Ferguson Avenue. He attended elementary school and Normandy High School there and was editor of the sports page for the Normandy High School paper.
He attended Jefferson Community College while working part-time for the suburban Star and also freelanced sports coverage for several other suburban newspapers.
Shortly after he began work with The Evening Press in 1975, he was married to Miss Sandy Mayer. She taught at Elvins during the first years of their marriage, but this year taught in Farmington. The couple had only recently bought a home at 412 Park Street in this city.
They were members of the Farmington St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Adams was a member of the Farmington Quarterback Club.
In his position as sports editor, Adams quickly established himself as a professional. He was meticulous in his coverage, dedicated to detail and accuracy, and was wedded to a job that requires infinite patience, along with unbelievable hours. Many times, Adams worked through the night and slept with his head on the desk. He loved sports. It was his life.
A quiet man, almost introverted, Adams’ true personality emerged when he wrote and shone through his typewriter. His spoken syllables were few — to truly know him one had to read what he so ably wrote.
Adams was the eldest of five brothers. The four, who with his parents live in St. Louis, are Joe, Jim, Jan and Jeffrey.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Farmington with the Rev. Merlin Wegener officiating. Interment will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery with all arrangements by Miller Funeral Home.
