Wright files Medicaid work requirement bill

HB 1293 modifies a provision relating to sexual offenders who are Tier I sexual offenders. Currently, Tier I sexual offenses include child molestation in the second degree under state statute, as it existed prior to Jan. 1, 2017, if the punishment is less than one year. This bill changes the provision to include the offense if the offense is a misdemeanor. This is a technical fix for the sexual offender registry. A category of offenders was inadvertently left off the list and they ended up on Tier III of the registry, which requires being on the registry for life.

Back Home in the District

I am looking forward to visiting the Ste. Genevieve High School this week. Last year, Mr. Terry McDaniel, school board member, took me on a tour of their elementary and middle schools. I was so impressed with the high standards of academics that I saw and the true dedication of the administration and staffs of each of the schools I visited. What a great school system Ste. Genevieve School District is!

If your organization or classroom would like a visit from me or another person from state government to come and talk about our Missouri government, my office would be glad to coordinate a date and a time. Please contact my office to set up a visit.

Missouri Counts: 2020 Census