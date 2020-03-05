Wright files Medicaid work requirement bill

After months of research as well as lots of dialogue with MO Healthnet and other healthcare industry experts I have filed HB 2552. This is my Medicaid bill which encourages recipients to find employment while allowing them to continue to receive MO Healthnet insurance coverage.
This is a landmark bill that will give our citizens the dignity of work while helping them avoid a devastating “cliff” of losing their healthcare coverage because they make too much money. I am awaiting word that the bill has been assigned to a House committee and then heard and voted on. Once it passes out of committee, it will start the long process of bills moving through the system.
My bill, HB 2315, which conveys three state of Missouri owned properties to the Ste. Genevieve National Park is one step closer to making it to the finish line. It has passed in the Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, then passed in the Rules Committee. It will now be brought up for debate on the House Floor. This bill, if passed, will benefit not only Ste. Genevieve, but will also increase tourism for the entire Southeast region.
House gives initial OK to reinstituting voter ID law
Missouri House members took action this week to reinstitute a voter ID requirement that was approved by more than 60 percent of Missourians in 2016 — HB1600. Lawmakers gave first-round approval to a bill that would bring clarity to the requirements that were gutted by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in January.
In 2016 the legislature approved legislation that required voters to present a valid photo ID at the polling place or sign an affidavit and present some other form of identification. That same year voters also approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the voter ID law. A lower court ruling put the law on hold, and then in January 2020 the Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling, which found the affidavit portion of the law unconstitutional.
This bill approved by lawmakers removes the affidavit requirement and instead gives voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot. Individuals who cast a provisional ballot will need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted. They will also have their vote counted if their signature on the ballot matches the signature that is on file with election authorities.
The bill is designed to protect the integrity of Missouri’s election system. The provisional ballot language will ensure no one is turned away at the ballot box for not having proper identification. The bill is crafted to be as simple and clear as possible so that everyone who is registered can vote and the elections are fair and trustworthy.
When it comes to voter ID, we need certainty, security, protection, and finality. The people spoke on this single issue ballot in 2016, as did both chambers. The court also weighed in on the technical language aspect of the statute. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.
Committee to discuss states response to coronavirus
Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the creation of the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention. The committee will host a public forum for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to share their response to the coronavirus.
Dr. Randall Williams has briefed the speaker’s office on the state’s preventive measures and response plan to protect Missourians’ health. Dr. Williams will explain what Missourians need to know regarding the steps being taken and the proactive approach he and DHSS are utilizing to combat the coronavirus in our state.
Recently, a top federal official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. appears to be inevitable. The official’s comment comes as the pandemic continues to spread to more countries.
Speaker Haahr said “I believe the more information Missourians have, the better equipped the state will be to mitigate the spread of the virus and also monitor for symptoms so a prompt response is possible.” Haahr said the panel is designed, “to ask the questions on Missourians’ minds regarding coronavirus and for the department to assure the public that Missouri is taking preventive measures and is ready to respond if needed.”
The committee will hold its meeting with Dr. Williams, director of DHSS, on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. in House Hearing Room 5 in the Missouri State Capitol building.
Bills sent to the Senate
HBs 1387 & 1482 establishes the "Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act", which specifies the parameters of electronic monitoring by residents of long-term care facilities. The bill is meant to give peace of mind to nursing home residents and their families by allowing them to monitor their loved ones 24 hours a day.
HB 1418 includes anyone employed by the Department of Corrections, corrections officers, and jailers in the list of persons whose home address and vehicle information is to be kept confidential by the Department of Revenue under state law. The main purpose of this bill is to protect those who have contact with offenders.
The bill will keep certain information private so that Missouri Department of Corrections (MDOC) employees can fulfill their duties safely. Working for MDOC can be dangerous, and some employees may be frequently threatened. The home address and vehicle information of employees should be held confidential to prevent retaliation and to protect employees. The protection the bill provides is already extended to prosecutors and judges and should be extended to all MDOC employees.
HB 1486 exempts any entity registered with the Department of Health and Senior Services that possesses, distributes, or delivers hypodermic needles or syringes for the purpose of operating a syringe exchange program or otherwise mitigating health risks associated with unsterile injection drug use from provisions of law prohibiting the distribution, delivery, or sale of drug paraphernalia.
Needle exchange programs are effective and save lives, while saving the state money on addiction and overdose treatment because they work to get people help and out of addiction. Statistics show exchange programs reduce drug abuse by 13% and reduce the exchanging of dirty illegal needles by 20%. Needle exchange programs currently work in the shadows due to unclear state laws so this bill will address that issue.
HB 1868 requires the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Career and Technical Advisory Council, to develop a statewide plan establishing the minimum requirements for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Certificates.
The statewide plan will match workforce needs with appropriate educational resources. This is necessary so that career and technical education certificates have the viability and relevance which have been lacking for so long. This is a great opportunity for emphasis on career technical education, and development of a plan will provide a floor and ceiling potential employers to work within.
HB 1873 creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. This offense is punished as a class B felony unless one of the aggravating circumstances listed in the bill was present during the commission of the offense, in which case it is punished as a class A felony.
HB 1696 which I co-sponsored and Representative Mike Henderson sponsored, authorizes the conveyance of property which was acquired by the Farmington Industrial Park over 25 years ago to be permanently placed under Farmington’s ownership.
A legal description for each property is now clearly defined and will allow development of the existing industrial park to continue after Missouri state attorneys exercised a reversion clause in the original sales contract which prevented the sale or transfer of the property by Farmington for economic development.
HB 1787 lowers the minimum age requirement to 21 years for holding various county offices and special district board memberships. The bill also requires a person appointed to elective public office not be delinquent in the payment of state income tax, personal property tax, municipal tax or real property tax. The bill makes current and prospective holders certify they are 21 years of age or older and requires them to file an affidavit of tax compliance.
HB 1694 requires the Department of Natural Resources to create and make available on its website an interactive map of hazardous waste sites in the state. Before Jan. 1, 2021, each hazardous waste site must pose an informational sign at each entrance to the site. It helps people to be aware of what types of hazardous waste sites are in their communities. Even if the site doesn't pose a health risk, it is still important to ensure that the information is available to citizens who live near the sites.
HB 1421 states that hotels may use a safe or safe deposit boxes located behind the registration desk. Currently, lodging establishments are not liable for the loss of certain specified items, such as money or jewelry, unless the guest asked that the item be placed in a safe and the lodging establishment refused or omitted to do so.
The bill also specifies that any lodging establishment that publishes current rates electronically on a public Internet platform does not have to post a written copy of the rates charged for each guest room. Current laws are antiquated and needed to be updated to current practices, both in posting rates and in new security box systems that hotels are utilizing instead of the old large single safe.
HB 1559 defines "private schools" as any non-public school or school operated by a religious organization and specifies that private schools shall not be required to increase their minimum wage annually as required by current law. Supporters say private schools are sustained by private donations, fund raisers, and volunteers and should be exempted by the state mandatory minimum wage increases.
HB 1289 removes an exemption from registration on the Sexual Offender Registry when a registrant is no longer required to register and his or her name must be removed from the registry under the provisions under state law. This is a clarification/fix-it bill that needs to address necessary changes to the tiered registry system. The changes will help judges and offenders know who should be removed from the registry, and it will help cases move more quickly.
HB 1293 modifies a provision relating to sexual offenders who are Tier I sexual offenders. Currently, Tier I sexual offenses include child molestation in the second degree under state statute, as it existed prior to Jan. 1, 2017, if the punishment is less than one year. This bill changes the provision to include the offense if the offense is a misdemeanor. This is a technical fix for the sexual offender registry. A category of offenders was inadvertently left off the list and they ended up on Tier III of the registry, which requires being on the registry for life.
Back Home in the District
I am looking forward to visiting the Ste. Genevieve High School this week. Last year, Mr. Terry McDaniel, school board member, took me on a tour of their elementary and middle schools. I was so impressed with the high standards of academics that I saw and the true dedication of the administration and staffs of each of the schools I visited. What a great school system Ste. Genevieve School District is!
If your organization or classroom would like a visit from me or another person from state government to come and talk about our Missouri government, my office would be glad to coordinate a date and a time. Please contact my office to set up a visit.
Missouri Counts: 2020 Census
The 2020 Census is our chance to make sure the hard-earned tax dollars we send to Washington, D.C. make their way back to Missouri. For every adult and every child that is not counted in the census, our state will lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year. That adds up to $13,000 per person over the next 10 years. When each Missourian is counted, we make sure our state is getting its fair share of funding, which means repairing roads and fixing bridges, more funding for healthcare programs and community centers, and more funds for our schools. So be sure that when you receive your 2020 Census in the mail, do not it throw away! Please fill it out, return it, and know that you are doing your part for Missouri.
It is time for my office to say goodbye to the beautiful quilt that was on display in my office for the last several weeks. It was admired by countless visitors and lots of pictures were taken of this quilt. Thank you for letting me showcase this beautiful quilt!