Long time MCII Sheltered Workshop Board of Directors member Dale Wright received quite a send-off Monday when his fellow board members and workshop employees held a lunch in his honor as he prepared for swearing in later in the week as the new Missouri representative for the District 116.

Emceeing the program was general manager and board member, Ginger Williams. Wright, has been on the board just short of two decades. For two years he served as its president. Other board members taking part in the recognition were John Mayfield Jr., president; Donna Bunch, vice president; and board members Linda Conway, Debbie Peterson, Joe Easter, Steve James and Gil Kennon.

Mayfield, Williams, James and Easter each took turns telling those assembled about how much Wright had meant to the sheltered workshop over the years — including making a push for the construction of its current 40,000 square feet facility built in 2004. Afterwards, Wright took the floor, giving an emotional goodbye and telling the crowd that it had been his privilege and blessing to be a part of the sheltered workshop.

Beyond the sheltered workshop, Wright has quite a background in St. Francois County.

He graduated from the Farmington public school system, earned an AB degree in Business Management from Mineral Area College and completed the Healthcare Business Management Program through the Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.

Wright began his career in healthcare management, working at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington and later at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla where he was also a founding member of the Missouri Hospital Association’s Hospital Purchasing Council.

He is a past vice president of Health Services Corporation of America, a healthcare consulting company based in Cape Girardeau. He previously served as executive vice president of Ni-Med Inc. — a medical device manufacturer — where he served as the driving force to move corporate operations from St. Louis to Farmington Industrial Park.

Additionally, Wright has served as divisional president and chief contracting officer at Amerinet, Inc., a national healthcare group purchasing organization with contract sales of $7.5 billion. He was co-owner of The Branding Iron BBQ restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson and Poplar Bluff until the company was sold to the Dexter BBQ Company.

He is co-owner and managing partner of Actalur Group, LLC, a healthcare consulting company based in Delray Beach, Florida, as well as president and COO of Angle Medical Solutions, a medical distributor in Rigby, Idaho.

Wright previously served on the Farmington City Council and Farmington Police Personnel Board, along with the Farmington Public Safety and Farmington Public Services committees. He was a member of the Mineral Area College Foundation Board of Directors and serves as vice president of its executive committee.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wright has a long history of volunteering his time to causes important to him, including the Boy Scouts of America, PTA, Big Brothers and the American Heart Association, as well as supporting local, state, and national election campaigns.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

