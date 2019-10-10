{{featured_button_text}}
'Yard of the Season' recognized
Submitted photo

A partnership between Nancy Weber Garden Club of Farmington and Belgrade State Bank recognizes individuals who invest time and effort to establish and maintain their yards with appealing gardens and landscaping which adds to the beauty of the city.

For the autumn season, Alma Lorch was recognized for the work she has done to beautify her yard. Belgrade State Bank's Farmington Branch Manager Tracy Young presents Ms. Lorch with a check to be used for her future gardening projects.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Nancy Weber Garden Club "Yard of the Season" sign is displayed in her yard at the corner of Hillsboro Road and Oakhill Downs Street. Pictured, from left to right, are: Denise Wright, Janet Gilliam, Lorch, Mitzi Midkiff, Alice Johnson, Young, Debbie Eck, Chris Landrum, Karen Roman and Jennifer Mock.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments