Mayor Larry Forsythe

It’s almost the end of October — sorry for being a little late on my column.

The city just completed Fiscal Year 2019 and preparation for the annual audit has begun. After completing all major projects and programs — that the Council made possible — the city is ending the year very well with strong financial reserves.

The paving work on some major streets is winding down. I hope the outcome outweighs the inconvenience. For those that live on Hickory Street between Middle and Michigan, you will have to endure a little more. After finding unnecessary stress cracks on the old water mains, it is necessary to replace them. Work for this will begin in late October. The folks on North Franklin should be happy though, because this month the city demolished the abandon house.

Let’s warm this up a little with news about the water park! The restoration project has begun with fresh paint, new lockers, concrete deck replacement and restoration of the slides and slide tower.

The Public Safety Committee met with the SFC 911 Board to further the discussion of converting to centralized communication services for the police department. We are the only emergency service in the county that is not on the consolidated communication network, which is inefficient. However, the Fire Department is on SFC 911 already.

The SFC 911 has a very well staffed and state of the art service center and communication network, and their capabilities exceed the city’s. Having all emergency services in the county on one system would be more efficient and just makes sense. The council will be taking this matter on at upcoming meetings.

If you like to ice skate, the Tourism Board is bringing it to Farmington on Thanksgiving Day. Most of you probably don’t own skates, so a skate rental will be provided.

Until November, that’s all folks! BOO! Happy Halloween!

Mayor Forsythe

