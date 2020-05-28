'Yoga in the Park' offers much more than exercise

Fit Farmington took their efforts outdoors this week with a new Yoga in the Park program being held May 25-29 at Engler Park.
"I decided to do this event because we have been inside for so long and crave connection with nature and others," instructor Dawn Fuemmeler said. "This is something we could do and still maintain physical distancing."
According to Fuemmeler, yoga is not only a great physical exercise, but also great for emotional health and stress reduction — something everyone is needing a little more of right now.
"You don't have to be in great shape to do yoga and if you are in great shape, it can push your body in ways a lot of other types of exercise or sports don't," she said. "I will be showing various modifications to make things easier or more challenging for participants. Yoga is great for flexibility, balance, core strength, stress reduction and mental health."
When in a public space, Fuemmeler noted that people sometimes worry about being seen while in the process of working out.
"First of all, there is a lot to concentrate on when doing yoga, breathing, balance, alignment," she said. "If you're worried about what others think, you're probably not focusing on all the things that will help you be successful."
Fuemmeler believes that bettering oneself through fitness is not about perfection. It involves making small gains each time you do the practice.
"I hope everyone will just focus on the connection with nature and others," she said. "I like to say we are physical distancing, but that doesn't mean we have to be socially isolated."
Fuemmeler is sure there will be other fun pop-up events and feels that if this event turns out to be a success, that they will offer yoga in other parks around town.
"Fit Farmington is a citywide initiative developed by members of the city's Park and Recreation Department and passionate volunteers to create a community focus on wellness utilizing existing and newly-created community resources, tools and events," Fuemmeler said. "Thereby allowing for more options for individuals and families to live their best lives by being fit in multiple areas of life."
The initial focus areas at this time are physical, nutritional, emotional and mental fitness.
"Fit Farmington has an important goal and unfortunately we've had to take a little break from that, but we are back," Fuemmeler said. "Our monthly sponsors will be holding events depending on social distancing rules as we move forward."
Fit Farmington will pick up with its June sponsor, Earth Mother Health Foods, where there will be an open house-type event held outside the store June 27. They plan to have speakers on various health topics.
There is also an online contest currently being held to win a Magic Bullet, and Fit Farmington water bottle and T-shirt. To enter follow one of the FitFarmingtonMO pages on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and post a picture of something you are doing to stay fit during the pandemic with the hashtag #fitfarmingtonmo
"During July we plan to do a friendly competition where we will form teams using the Charity Miles app and see which team can walk, run or bike the most miles," Fuemmeler said.
The city of Farmington kicked off Fit Farmington with a health fair in January, along with free blood pressure checks and hugs for Valentine's Day at Parkland Health Mart. Events from March through May had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Sponsors of the year long initiative are the city of Farmington, Parkland Health Mart, Axes Physical Therapy, First State Bank, Parkland Health Center/BJC, Earth Mother Health Foods, Harmony Chiropractic, Sago and Street Eye Center, Lean Kitchen, BOGO Sandwiches, Hearing Care Partners and Farmington Martial Arts.
