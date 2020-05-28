'Yoga in the Park' offers much more than exercise

"I hope everyone will just focus on the connection with nature and others," she said. "I like to say we are physical distancing, but that doesn't mean we have to be socially isolated."

Fuemmeler is sure there will be other fun pop-up events and feels that if this event turns out to be a success, that they will offer yoga in other parks around town.

"Fit Farmington is a citywide initiative developed by members of the city's Park and Recreation Department and passionate volunteers to create a community focus on wellness utilizing existing and newly-created community resources, tools and events," Fuemmeler said. "Thereby allowing for more options for individuals and families to live their best lives by being fit in multiple areas of life."

The initial focus areas at this time are physical, nutritional, emotional and mental fitness.

"Fit Farmington has an important goal and unfortunately we've had to take a little break from that, but we are back," Fuemmeler said. "Our monthly sponsors will be holding events depending on social distancing rules as we move forward."

Fit Farmington will pick up with its June sponsor, Earth Mother Health Foods, where there will be an open house-type event held outside the store June 27. They plan to have speakers on various health topics.