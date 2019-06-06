{{featured_button_text}}
'You are the Light' Family Mission Project returns

Returning for its 13th year, First Baptist Church of Farmington's local mission project, "You are the Light" Family Mission Project discovers the needs of people living in the area and then helps to meet them.

 File photo

First Baptist Church of Farmington's local mission project, "You are the Light" Family Mission Project is returning again for its 13th year.

During the fourth week of June — from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and depending on requests, from 4 p.m. to dusk — around a hundred people will be helping families in the Farmington area complete tasks that the homeowner would have difficulty completing because of age, disability or possibly finances.

Since 2007 the church has helped approximately 700 families with projects around their homes. In the past they have power washed the outside of homes, washed windows, built ramps, outside painting, cleaned gutters, installed smoke detectors, cleaned brush and many other outside projects.

The scripture that serves as the foundation for First Baptist Church's mission statement is "Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16

Those aware of someone in need of help are asked to contact the church office at 573-756-4654 or Chuck Henson at 760-3937.

