Mary Lou Francis, 84, died August 11, 2018 in Jasper, Texas. She was born January 4, 1934 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Charlie and Eula Francis.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; sister Nina Fadler Allgier and her husband Firmin R. Francis who she eloped with to Arkansas and got married in 1949.

Mary Lou is survived by her son Stephen L. Francis of Brookeland, Texas; grandchildren Kellie Jean Francis of New York, Kaddie Osborne of Lighthouse Point, Florida and Kayla Ott of Valliat, Oklahoma; great grandchild Elle Olivia Osborne.

Mary Lou was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She loved fishing, camping and outdoor activities.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Hutcheson officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

