Route F closing for culvert replacement

Route F in Madison County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.
This section of roadway is located between Route V and Route A.
Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13-17.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today