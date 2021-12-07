 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Route F closing for culvert replacement

modot

Route F in Madison County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between Route V and Route A.

Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13-17.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Wayne Watson

David Wayne Watson

David Wayne Watson, 56, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Roanoke, Virginia. Dave was born January 28, 1965 to Charles and Lucille Watson in …

Biden's bankrupt bill

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundam…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 15, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 8, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…

The struggle and the success

The struggle and the success

Elsewhere in this edition, I interviewed Dr. Mike Rickermann, who directs the non-traditional classes for the Farmington R-7 School District. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News