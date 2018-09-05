Subscribe for 17¢ / day
hufford

Bob J. Hufford

Bob Hufford, a prominent local business man for more than 40 years, died August 26, at the age of 80.

Mr. Hufford purchased his first supermarket in 1970 with partners Wyane Gott and Max Penner. Beginning with that first store, Hufford grew his empire to 42 stores across Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.

His stores currently have 1,850 employees. In 2009, the company was sold to the store employees making it an employee owned chain of supermarkets. Hufford had such a passion for the industry he continued on as the CEO until he was 77 years old and was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Mr. Hufford's career in the supermarket industry began at Consumers Supermarket in Springfield followed by becoming a salesman for Nabisco Cookie Co. for 12 years. 

In 2012, Mr. Hufford was inducted into the Missouri Grocers Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Associated Wholesale Grocers Board of Directors from 1985 until 2015 including holding the position of Chairman of the Board from 2005 until 2015. He was given the Missouri Grocer of the Year Award in 1998.

As an active member of the community, Mr. Hufford remained on the Board of Directors of New Era Bank for 30 years and was a past president of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the IDA Board.

Mr. Hufford served and retired from the Army National Guard after 20 years of service and the family said he was a very generous and giving man.

Born as Bobbie Joe Hufford in Springfield, Mo. on Oct. 18, 1937 to J.T and Hazel Hufford (both deceased), he had one brother, Kenneth Hufford, of Springfield. He married Marsha Hufford July 21, 1973 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage having five children, Debbie Brown, Linda Kemp, Lisa Hufford Matthews, Missy Cureton and Jeff Hufford, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Hufford's obituary appears on page 5 of this issue of the Democrat News.

Mr. Hufford's children described him as a man who adored his big family and all his friend and said he loved to hunt, fish, farm and be a part of the cattle business throughout his life. Kemp said he was an extraordinary man who will be missed by many.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

