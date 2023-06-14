Fredericktown second grade teachers are planting trees in memory of two former R-I educators. One of those former educators is Ron Ward, who began his educational career in 1968 in the Fredericktown R-1 School District, where he taught high school biology for 29 years. He also served as the principal and biology teacher of the ninth grade center from fall 1971 to spring 1975 while the new wing was added on to the current high school. He drove a school bus for 26 years and taught GED classes for more than 20 years. The tree will be planted at FES. Pictured are some of Ron's family members and R-I employees (some are both), from left, front row, Josiah White, Janet Ward, Julie Buford, Gabriel White, Janell Rehkop, Rhonda White, second grade teacher Barbara Coleman, Nathanael White; back row, David White and FES Principal Joe Clauser.