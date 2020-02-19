Competition wide open for two spots in Cardinals rotation

The lefty had other suitors in the majors, including the Dodgers who considered him as a reliever, but the chance the Cardinals offered to start was a deciding factor.

“I think the most important thing is to pitch low and be aggressive and also the command, as well,” Kim said through his interpreter Craig Choi when asked what he had to do to win the starter’s job. “The pitching coach has always told me that I should be aggressive against hitters, so as the exhibition games go on I always will try to pitch the first pitch as a strike.”

Kim told reporters that one way to know how he feels pitching is if he looks “bright” and carries a “smiling face.” That’s been his giveaway since he was a kid, he said.

Mikolas was removed from the camp schedule Tuesday so that he could receive the PRP treatment. He will rejoin the team in the coming days, and he’ll be able to participate in most of the non-throwing drills, in the same way Jordan Hicks does as he recovers from elbow surgery. After three weeks without rest, the Cardinals will evaluate Mikolas’ healing and script a throwing program to mimic spring. He’ll be able to do some of that work with minor leaguers when the Cardinals leave Jupiter in late March, and work toward rehab starts in April.