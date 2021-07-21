Congressmen introduce legislation to help working students

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith and Congressman Danny K. Davis (D-IL) have introduced two bipartisan bills that will empower working students to pursue higher education while still participating in the workforce and earning money. These two pieces of legislation will reduce the reliance on student loans and reward those who work while learning by allowing employers to offer tax-free education assistance.

The first bill, the Upward Mobility Enhancement Act, was introduced by Rep. Jason Smith and will permanently increase the employer provided education assistance from $5,250 to $12,000, index the amount to inflation, and expand the eligible education-related tools and technology covered by the tax exclusion.

The second bill, the Upskilling and Retraining Assistance Act, was introduced by Rep. Danny K. Davis and provides a short-term expansion of employer provided education assistance by also increasing the exclusion amount from $5,250 to $12,000 for 2021-2022 and updating covered education-related tools and technology. Together, these bills meet the needs of both workers and employers as they cope with the immediate effects of COVID-19 and the long-term needs of the American workforce.