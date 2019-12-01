For 12 days, the Daily Journal will have the first ever “Who’s Your Santa” contest.

This contest gives every individual 12 chances to win a “fabulous prize from a fabulous business." To enter the contest, go to www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests (Who’s Your Santa Contest).

Each day that the contest is running, someone can enter the contest beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m. the same day. The next day the winner will be announced for the previous day.

The contest will run from Dec. 2-6, from Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-17.

A person can enter the contest as many days as he or she would like as long as that person is not a winner from a previous day. Once someone wins, that individual is no longer eligible for the contest.

Some of the prizes for Who’s Your Santa include a Christmas tree from Goose Creek Farms Trees, a $50 gift basket from Old Village Mercantile and a $50 gift certificate from Olympic Steakhouse.

While you are on our web page, don't forget to vote for the Best Buck! The contest wraps up on Dec. 13 with the winner announced the following week.

Don't forget to have your child or grandchild submit their Letter to Santa at Farmington Schnucks, the Farmington Press, or the Daily Journal by Dec. 13. They will run Dec. 18-20. 

