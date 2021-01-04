Contract in hand, Blues' Dunn looks to grow his game

Time to regroup

Following the Blues early exit last August in the Edmonton playoffs bubble, Dunn stayed in St. Louis and took the usual two or three weeks off from skating. He then spent the rest of the offseason in the Toronto area, where he grew up.

He had rink availability there throughout the summer, and worked with about a dozen or so other NHL players. He didn’t want to name names, but said talking to them about how they planned to approach the coming season and treat the offseason was very helpful.

Sure, it was strange to be doing offseason work in November and December. But the length of the offseason — four months — was pretty much on par with a normal offseason.

“So I think we all had enough time off. It was just a matter of being able to get to rinks and gyms when things were closing and reopening, and kind of juggling that,” Dunn said. “It hasn’t been easy for a lot of us, with the quarantines and stuff like that. And for families moving back and forth. So it’s just been a really weird time for everyone to try to stay connected. And obviously for guys to stay healthy.”

Now that he’s back in St. Louis, contract in hand, it’s all about hockey and a season that will be more sprint and less marathon than usual.

“It’s go time,” Dunn said. “I’m excited. I think we have a really good team. We’ve made a couple changes that can really help us. And I think our team’s kind of moving into maybe you’d say a less heavy chip-and-chase team. We’ve added a lot of skill and speed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0