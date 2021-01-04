Contract in hand, Blues' Dunn looks to grow his game

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Vince Dunn is only 24 years old, and still growing in the game. Maybe it’s because he has played more games for the Blues over the past three seasons (224) than anyone but Colton Parayko (226) and Brayden Schenn (225).
By his own account, he’s come a long way since his rookie NHL season of 2017-18.
“My first year, I was kinda just living in my glory,” Dunn told the Post-Dispatch. “Showing up as late as possible, and just kinda going through the motions. Kinda took things for granted.”
He always could skate, shoot, and make high-end passes. That part of the game came naturally. But he needed to grow in the game and like players in all major-league sports, needed to learn how to be a pro on a daily basis.
“You realize when you’re putting in the extra work, and getting to the rink early and stretching, that you’re just taking care of your body a lot better,” Dunn said. “I think that’s really helped me perform on the ice and made my body feel better consistently. The last two seasons I’ve really taken my off days and my practice days a lot more serious than my first year.”
Over those last two seasons, Dunn has 21 goals — more than all but 16 NHL defenseman over that span. He’s also plus-29, better than all but 21 NHL blueliners.
In fact, the hockey analytics site — Evolving Wild — has him listed among its top 20 defenders entering this season. Surprising? Certainly. But there’s no doubt the Blues got Dunn for a bargain when he signed a one-year deal worth $1.875 million on Thursday. Similarly, he’s been easy enough to overlook on a veteran roster that has featured few superstars but a lot of really good players.
“It’s just nice obviously to have this (contract) over with,” said Dunn, who has been in St. Louis for a week and expects to be on the ice Monday morning when the Blues open training camp at Centene Community Ice Center. “It’s part of the business that no one likes to do but everyone goes through it at some point in their careers. I’m just happy to be back getting things going here at the start of camp.”
Dunn didn’t want to get into the details of his contract negotiations. But he did say that given the financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn’t necessarily interested in a long-term deal.
“I think for now it was better to do something (short term),” he said. “With the pandemic and everything, it plays a big factor into how much we lose with the escrow and all that. So it didn’t make much sense for me to sign long term. It wasn’t really benefitting me any more than signing short term — I think for the team and me personally. So it is what it is. The one-year deal was fine for both sides.”
Dunn always has been known as an offensive-oriented defenseman. But as he enters his fourth NHL season, one of his main points of emphasis is to improve his defensive play and become more of an all-around player.
“I just want to be a responsible player; I want to see myself in more situations,” Dunn said. “The way our defense is made up, we’ve kind of had very specific roles for each pairing. This year, I want to be able to be put in any position that the coaches might want me to be put in.
“I don’t want be sheltered or anything like that. So I really want to challenge myself defensively and be an honest, responsible player. I think that brings more value to myself and more value to the team.”
Dunn feels his defense away from the puck has improved, but there are times when he still needs to make better decisions with the puck in the defensive zone.
“Not always trying to make a perfect play,” he said. “You’re gonna be in situations where the best play might be just to chip it off the glass and live to fight another day. Situations like that, I don’t want to be high-risk all the time.
“I know that playmaking is one of the things that I (take pride in). People know I like to make high-end passes and things like that. But it’s not always a bad play just to make the simple play.”
Time to regroup
Following the Blues early exit last August in the Edmonton playoffs bubble, Dunn stayed in St. Louis and took the usual two or three weeks off from skating. He then spent the rest of the offseason in the Toronto area, where he grew up.
He had rink availability there throughout the summer, and worked with about a dozen or so other NHL players. He didn’t want to name names, but said talking to them about how they planned to approach the coming season and treat the offseason was very helpful.
Sure, it was strange to be doing offseason work in November and December. But the length of the offseason — four months — was pretty much on par with a normal offseason.
“So I think we all had enough time off. It was just a matter of being able to get to rinks and gyms when things were closing and reopening, and kind of juggling that,” Dunn said. “It hasn’t been easy for a lot of us, with the quarantines and stuff like that. And for families moving back and forth. So it’s just been a really weird time for everyone to try to stay connected. And obviously for guys to stay healthy.”
Now that he’s back in St. Louis, contract in hand, it’s all about hockey and a season that will be more sprint and less marathon than usual.
“It’s go time,” Dunn said. “I’m excited. I think we have a really good team. We’ve made a couple changes that can really help us. And I think our team’s kind of moving into maybe you’d say a less heavy chip-and-chase team. We’ve added a lot of skill and speed.”