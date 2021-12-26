Cook's strong bowl game adds intrigue to Mizzou's QB situation for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Late in the Missouri football season coach Eli Drinkwitz resisted making a quarterback change and for weeks insisted that Connor Bazelak, though hobbled by a leg injury, gave the Tigers their best chance to win.

Brady Cook’s play Wednesday indicated otherwise.

If there was anything to take away from the Tigers’ last-second 24-22 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, Cook’s promising performance defied the assumption Mizzou’s backup options weren’t fit to run the offense against a quality opponent. Cook was steady at the controls all night, completing nearly 80% of his passes while accounting for both of MU’s touchdowns.

The offense had to settle for field goals on three straight drives in the first half, but in the game’s final minutes Cook guided a go-ahead touchdown drive 83 yards in 93 seconds, without the luxury of a timeout.

If the kid’s nerves got in the way, it didn’t show. Before the final drive, the former Chaminade Red Devil said he thought to himself, “This is it. This is why we play football,” he said. “Two minutes on the clock and a chance to win the game.”

The only nit to pick on Cook’s late TD pass to Keke Chism was that it left Army 71 seconds to win the game. But after three straight scoreless possessions, the Tigers had to score first and worry about the clock second. A better pass on the failed 2-point conversion attempt toss to Dawson Downing would have helped, too. Still, Cook’s touchdown forced Army to put the ball in the air with its third-string quarterback — not exactly the Black Knights’ specialty — and then kick its longest field goal of the year. Army pulled off both, which took nothing away from Cook’s impressive starting debut.

Cook completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and posted a passer rating of 147.9. In his 11 starts this season, Bazelak posted a better rating against only two FBS opponents: Vanderbilt (148.6) and Central Michigan (153.7). Cook completed just one of five passes targeted 20 yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus, but was five of six for 57 yards on balls targeted from 10-19 yards.

“He did really well,” Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis said. “I think all of us had full belief in Brady. I think he’s one of the hardest workers I see in the locker room. Every time I see Brady, he’s looking at the playbook. He’s trying to figure out something to get himself better every single day. So, I’m impressed with Brady. … I think (the coaches) made the best decision for the team.”

The Tigers didn’t have second-team All-American running back Tyler Badie available Wednesday — Drinkwitz urged him against playing and risking an injury before his NFL training begins — but Cook provided a potent running threat they never had with Bazelak, rushing for 75 yards on designed runs and scrambles before sack yardage was stripped from his rushing total. On the game’s opening drive, Drinkwitz borrowed a page from Army’s playbook with a triple-option play and Cook executed to perfection, keeping the ball on a 30-yard sprint to the end zone.

Once adjusted for 22 yards lost on sacks, Cook’s 53 rushing yards were the most for a Mizzou quarterback since Kelly Bryant ran for 77 against South Carolina on Sept. 21, 2019.

Drinkwitz, as sullen and visibly frustrated as after any loss this season, was measured in his praise for Cook. But with Thursday’s news, Cook clearly comes into 2022 as MU’s most accomplished in-house option for the quarterback job. Bazelak entered the NCAA transfer portal 12 hours after the game ended, leaving two scholarship QBs on the roster: Cook and freshman Tyler Macon. Earlier this month Mizzou signed four-star two-sport standout Sam Horn from Suwanee, Georgia, but he won’t be on campus until the summer, provided he turns down a baseball contract if he’s taken in the MLB draft.

The Tigers have plenty of other unresolved questions heading into 2022. Drinkwitz needs to replace assistant Casey Woods, who coached the team’s tight ends and served as recruiting coordinator. MU has to keep shopping the transfer market to address roster needs at tight end, defensive line and, possibly, running back. A handful of seniors with another year of eligibility must decide if they’ll return in 2022. Drinkwitz said he also expects more players to transfer.

As for the quarterback position, some wondered as the season unfolded if Cook would return for another year as Bazelak’s backup. But in the wake of Wednesday’s game and Bazelak’s departure, Cook has given every indication he’ll return for 2022. The former three-star recruit who first committed to Mizzou under then-coach Barry Odom way back in September 2018, should enter spring practices as the incumbent.

Shortly after the bowl game, incoming five-star wide receiver Luther Burden tweeted, “I’m coming, no worries,” after which Cook replied, “Gonna be special next year, brother.”

On Thursday, Cook tweeted four photos from the bowl game with one message: “We’ll be back.”

