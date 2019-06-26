House of Esther will be holding a Recovery Rally on July 20 at Christian Life Church in Farmington. They will be having a Fish Fry at 4 p.m. followed by a silent auction, entertainment, and testimonials. At the end of the event, there will be a drawing and one person will win a Spartan zero-turn lawn mower. Events like the one planned for June are how the facility operates and hopes to grow. For more information about the group 573-330-5232.

