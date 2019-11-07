Ladies of the Parkland — well-known for their delicious baked goods, candies, needlework and beautiful craft items — are once again busy preparing for their County Fair being held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Plan to bake some, bring some or buy some. This special event will be held at the Farmington Presbyterian Church. Use either the Columbia or Cayce streets entrance. 

