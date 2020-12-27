COVID cases force Mizzou to pull out of Music City Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri is not heading to the Music City Bowl after all. Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases among players, coaches and staff, the Tigers will not take part in Wednesday's bowl game against Iowa in Nashville, Tennessee, and has shut down all team activities through Jan. 2.
The Tigers (5-5) and Hawkeyes (6-2) were set to play at Nissan Stadium in a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. It's unclear if Iowa will have a replacement opponent for the game.
"I am disappointed that we were not able to finish the season against a tremendous opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this week," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season. This is the eighth time in 11 games we've been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we've been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team. We look forward to returning to Nashville to play in a future TransPerfect Music City Bowl, and experiencing all that this great bowl game offers."
"Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff," MU athletics director Jim Sterk said, "and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health's Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least Jan. 2 to help contain the virus' spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community."
"Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester," he added. "However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."
The team canceled Sunday's practice in Columbia before news broke that MU would not play in the game.
Iowa's football program paused all team activities last week because of COVID cases within the program but returned to practice Saturday in Iowa City.
Missouri is be the third Southeastern Conference team unable to play in its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina. The Vols had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia because of an increase in COVID cases. South Carolina couldn't fulfill its commitment to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Alabama-Birmingham, also because of COVID cases within its program.
"Our football student athletes, the coaches and intercollegiate athletics staff have done an outstanding job representing the University of Missouri on and off the field this year," said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri. "All of us have been proud of them and what they have accomplished this season. This is, of course, disappointing news, but we look forward to cheering on the team taking the field next fall and representing the University of Missouri with true Tiger spirit."