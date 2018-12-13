Cozean receives national recognition

Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been honored again this year by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) for being among the top funeral homes in the nation because of its long time commitment to that organization’s “Pursuit of Excellence” program.
Having received the “Pursuit” award for 15 years in a row, the Farmington funeral home reached the program’s top milestone by being named to NFDA’s elite “Hall of Excellence” this year. To date, only 176 funeral homes-including just three from Missouri – out of more than 24,000 member funeral homes worldwide have ever received this prestigious award.
To be named a “Pursuit” funeral home, participants must demonstrate their professionalism in a number of categories such as attending a required number of seminars on funeral practices each year, be involved in community activities, and offer families a wide range of professional options, such as a well-stocked lending library devoted to subjects such as grief support. Participating funeral homes must also utilize customer funeral satisfaction feedback surveys, and must be active in professional funeral service organizations.
In addition to its long time membership in NFDA and the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association (MFDEA), Cozean Chapel is also an active member by invitation only — of the two leading national funeral service organizations: Order of the Golden Rule and Selected Independent Funeral Homes. Jon Cozean, a fourth-generation funeral director, is a past president of MFDEA and is a long time member of the Missouri Funeral Trust Board of Directors which oversees more that $85 million in pre-arranged funeral plans.
“Our staff spends many hours each year meeting the numerous requirements for the Pursuit Award, and of course, we never stop learning because our profession, like most others, is constantly growing and changing," Cozean said. "Many of the unique services we provide to our families are a direct result of ideas generated from the conventions and seminars we attend each year.”
Annually members of the Cozean staff receive training in such areas as technical skills, communications, as well as bereavement and family support. As one of its on-going community service requirements, the funeral home has produced a unique online community “good news” web site that includes video features on local high school sports – particularly football.
Under the Pursuit program, participating funeral homes must offer innovative community services each year. This year’s project involved public seminars on “Have a Talk of a Lifetime,” in which staff members gave attendees numerous tips on writing better obituaries. One hint: start collecting information long before a person passes away!
Cozean personally received his firm’s “Hall of Honor” award in an impressive ceremony at the NFDA’s national convention held in late October in Salt Lake City. While there, Cozean also attended a number of additional seminars on funeral service at a nearby meeting of Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.